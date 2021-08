The U.S. Border Patrol's record of rampant misconduct by agents — and its frequent indifference to this misconduct — is difficult to exaggerate. In 2014, a Politico investigation laid out the case that the Border Patrol was "America's most out-of-control law enforcement agency." The report detailed one notorious 2014 case — in which a Texas agent killed himself after being confronted by the FBI over his rape of three migrant women who surrendered to him — and documented a systemic problem of agents feeling unaccountable and above the law.