United States Army, World War II – Killed In Action. 357th Infantry Regiment – 90th Infantry Division. August 23, 2021 - John Clabourne was born in Nacogdoches County, Texas on August 30, 1908 to Annie Lawrence and William Marion Anderson. His parents were married there in 1900 and he had three brothers, Jewell Bernice (1903), George (1905) and James Willie (1907). John also had two half siblings from his father's first marriage, Fannie Ophelia (1893) and Robert Lee (1896). The family lived on a rented farm in Shelby County as many did at that time and lived through the Great Depression in the early 1930's. Father William died in 1938 at the age of 72 leaving John aged 31 to care for his 70 year old mother. By the 1940 Census they were living in Rusk County, Texas where John had employment as a laborer.(1)