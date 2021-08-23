SEC Sues Ga. Investment Adviser in Alleged Ponzi Scheme
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Georgia investment adviser John J. Woods Friday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The agency accuses Woods of operating a decade-long Ponzi scheme that drew in more than 400 investors in at least 20 states. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-03413, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Woods et al.www.law.com
Comments / 0