Shameless “Karens” Will Win The Social Justice War

I wish I had the balls to act like a “Karen”. I come from a poor family. I was born in what is considered a “third-world” country over here. I had to deal with hundreds of stupid complaints while working in a highly demanding position in the service industry. Yet, I’m a woman, I’m white, I don’t trust healthcare, and I hate people in general, though I admire particular individuals. Now I have a kid and in a few more years I will be “middle-aged”. Perhaps I have potential. Maybe it’s the right time to learn social interaction strategies from my worst enemies and beat them with their own weapon: unbreakable self-confidence and unquestionable self-righteousness!