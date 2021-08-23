49ers vs. Chargers odds, picks, line: 2021 NFL preseason Week 2 predictions, best bets from expert on 14-6 run

The San Francisco 49ers are trying to rebuild confidence as they head to SoFi Stadium for a Week 2 NFL Preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. After losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, the injury-ravaged Niners went 6-10 last season, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will try to redeem himself. He was injured much of last season, but was also ineffective, so he will be looking over his shoulder at rookie Trey Lance. Garoppolo won three of the six games he started in 2020, while Lance went 17-0 in his college career at North Dakota State. The Chargers, who were 7-9 last season, are resting most of their top players as new coach Brandon Staley builds up depth and gives his rookies plenty of work.