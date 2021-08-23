Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Imagine Being Locked in a Combination Closet-Bathroom for Weeks at a Time

aninjusticemag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t recall the exact day that the pre-coronavirus lockdown policy began at USP Big Sandy*. It’s not as if the warden passed out a memo saying, “We’re going to lock you and your cellie in this closet with a toilet for as often and as long as we can.” The paradigm shift began sometime in late 2017, early 2018; it’s hard to remember exactly when, because it was gradual, an incremental increase in frequency and duration. Soon, however, it became my norm; any remembrance of a penitentiary life without perpetual lockdowns faded away.

aninjusticemag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usp Big Sandy#Shu#Fbop
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

Study of human remains of victims of the Vesuvius eruption shows that men and women of ancient Rome had different diets

European researchers, led by the BioArCh team of the University of York (United Kingdom), have developed a new method to analyze the amino acids present in skeletons of the inhabitants of the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum in the Italian region of Campania, which was destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79 The research was published this Wednesday in the Science Advances magazine.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy