Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football 2021: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty Advice

By Jake Rill
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a lot that goes into getting a fantasy football team ready for the start of a new season. Hopefully you have already been researching and preparing, as the 2021 campaign is set to get underway September 9. Every fantasy football league is different depending on how many managers are...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tyler Lockett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppr#American Football#Ppr#The Future#Rb#Carolina Panthers#Minnesota Vikings 3#Wr#Green Bay Packers 6#Kansas City Chiefs 7#Dallas Cowboys 8#Los Angeles Chargers#Buffalo Bills#Green Bay Packers 12#New York Giants#Arizona Cardinals#Cleveland Browns 15#Cincinnati Bengals 16#Indianapolis Colts 18#Minnesota Vikings 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
chatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLfantasypros.com

The Running Back Primer (2021 Fantasy Football)

If you’re reading this article from FantasyPros with the word, “Primer” in the headline, you might automatically assume that Mike Tagliere is writing this piece. Unfortunately for everyone involved, Tags is currently in the hospital recovering from COVID (you can read more about that here), so I’ve stepped in to highlight one of the more important articles you’ll read heading into your draft season.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

2021 NFL Predictions: Aaron Jones, Dalvin Cook, and Najee Harris

While the NFL has turned into more of a passing game in recent years, there are still plenty of excellent running backs throughout the league. The NFC North has two of the best ones in Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook. Jones re-signed with the Green Bay Packers this offseason, while Cook enters his fifth season with the Minnesota Vikings. The AFC North just added another impressive player to their running back ranks as well this offseason, as the Pittsburgh Steelers nabbed Najee Harris out of Alabama to bolster their backfield.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Reportedly Signed A New Tight End

The Seattle Seahawks thought they solved their issue at tight end this week when they signed Luke Willson. However, he announced his retirement shortly after signing a deal with the team. “After signing with the Seahawks yesterday, I have decided to walk away from the game of football,” Wilson wrote....
NFLthedelite.com

The Best Quarterback/Wide Receiver Pairs In The NFL (2021)

There is no closer bond, than the bond between brothers. A bond that blooms in the face of adversity. The bond between a quarterback and their wide receiver. All jokes aside, a quarterback does have a favored wide receiver, who they put a great deal of faith in as a player and target during plays. So, it’s time to look at each quarterback in the NFL and their favored wide receiver to see which team makes the best pair.
NFLoklahoman.com

2021 NFL futures: Team to win the most games with odds, picks and prediction

There are a bunch of teams in the NFL right now that have a legitimate chance to win the Super Bowl. However, the team that wins the most games in the regular season isn't always the last one standing in February. Below, we look at the odds of which team will win the most games during the 2021 season, with NFL picks, predictions and best bets.
NFLBleacher Report

Cowboys' Dak Prescott No Longer on Pitch Count Amid Shoulder Injury Recovery, OC Says

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott continues to progress in his recovery from a right shoulder injury with the 2021 NFL regular season rapidly approaching. The two-time Pro Bowler returned to team drills Wednesday, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore told reporters Thursday he "looked great." "We're just playing ball at this...
NFLBleacher Report

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Dak Prescott Looked 'Really Good' in Return to Team Drills

After he missed nearly a month of team drills because of a shoulder injury, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott impressed in his return Wednesday. "Dak looks really good, man," running back Ezekiel Elliott said after practice, per Todd Archer of ESPN. "He's throwing the ball with some pop. He looks good, looks like he's progressing."

Comments / 0

Community Policy