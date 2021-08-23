Cancel
Cape May, NJ

Cape May, NJ, beach to be named after teen lifeguard who died guarding it

By Eric Scott, Senior Political Director
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
As the family of a young lifeguard struggles to come to grips with his tragic death, comes word the beach he was guarding will be named after him. At just 16, Norman Inferrera was in his first year as a lifeguard. On Thursday, he was in a patrol boat just off Reading Avenue Beach in Cape May. He was helping keep swimmers close to shore. The surf had become very rough due to the approach of a tropical storm system.

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

