If you'd never heard of Covid-19, then a bullish stance on crude oil would be a given. Global oil inventories are falling like rocks, dropping 15 million barrels last week at a pace of 2 million barrels per day (bpd). The upcoming OPEC+ meeting, where the group will be talking about delaying a production cut while U.S. oil demand hits its highest level in over a year, would give a bullish stance on oil. Add to that an unseasonal uptick in gasoline demand to 9.572 million bpd and a large hurricane that could barrel right through production areas, into the heart of refinery row. Still, Covid-19 fears weigh despite the current bullish fundamentals.