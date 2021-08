Shay Connell’s 4th annual lemonade stand fundraiser in Pullman for Make-A-Wish raised a record 16,000 dollars on Wednesday. The 12-year-old Pullman girl and her friends have now raised 40,000 dollars for the organization with the annual event. The CEO of Make-A-Wish for Alaska and Washington sent the Connell’s a message after learning about the stand’s success. Melissa Arias says the 16,000 dollars is enough to pay for two therapeutic hot tubs or five shopping sprees or four trips to Disney for a family of four. Arias says she is “truly humbled” by the Pullman community and the group’s amazing work.