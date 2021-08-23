Goodspeed: Guidance for condos about requiring masks

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the highly contagious and deadly lambda, delta and delta plus variants of COVID-19 continuing to spread across the US, you may be concerned about your child's safety when they return to school and social activities. Masking rules are designed to protect those below the age of 12 who aren't able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine yet. And, while breakthrough infections rarely result in hospitalization, wearing masks if you're vaccinated adds an extra layer of protection -- and will prevent you from possibly spreading COVID to more vulnerable members of your family or the community.