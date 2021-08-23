Cancel
Goodspeed: Guidance for condos about requiring masks

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUESTION: I am a board member in a large condo complex that has a wide variety of residents, including many elderly people, families and children. Some of the older residents and parents of young children are very concerned about the rise of the Delta variant and want the board to institute a mask requirement in all the common areas. I know mask mandates are very unpopular, but we want to do the right thing. What are the current requirements regarding masks?

Public Health
The Independent

Florida is first state where deaths higher in this Covid wave than previous ones

Florida now has record numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths, surpassing figures from other points in the pandemic. According to John’s Hopkins data, in July 2020 cases peaked at around 11,870 and 185 deaths, over a seven-day average, then peaked again in January 2021 with 17,991 cases of Covid-19 and 175 deaths in a seven day period. On 23 August 2021, cases shot up to 37,685 and 297 deaths.
Las Cruces, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

LCPS affirms updated state mask guidance

Las Cruces Public Schools is reviewing updated COVID-19 guidance released Tuesday by the New Mexico Public Education Department. The new requirements, which the district will immediately comply with, include masks to be worn by all athletes indoors and outdoors. There is also new face mask criteria and a provision that visitors wear a mask at all times during indoor school-sponsored events, like board meetings.
Public Healthhealthday.com

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Effectiveness 66 Percent During Delta Predominance

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The vaccine effectiveness (VE) against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection decreased to 66 percent when the delta variant became predominant, according to research published in the Aug. 24 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Public HealthSeattle Times

How high vaccination rates are protecting parts of California

The Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Monday, paving the way for more employers, schools and other organizations to mandate the shots. “If you are not vaccinated, let this be the milestone that gets you there,” California’s public health officer, Dr. Tomás Aragón, said...
KidsCNET

Best COVID face masks for kids? New guidance about disposable, KN95 and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the highly contagious and deadly lambda, delta and delta plus variants of COVID-19 continuing to spread across the US, you may be concerned about your child's safety when they return to school and social activities. Masking rules are designed to protect those below the age of 12 who aren't able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine yet. And, while breakthrough infections rarely result in hospitalization, wearing masks if you're vaccinated adds an extra layer of protection -- and will prevent you from possibly spreading COVID to more vulnerable members of your family or the community.
Public Health
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Has 7th Lowest COVID Numbers, But Hospitals Are Worried

In the middle of various pro-and-anti-mask protests, vaccination mandates, and Delta scares, it's hard to know where we stand in Colorado. Sometimes I walk into Target without a mask on (I'm fully vaccinated) and sometimes, I feel so unsure of what to do that I slip one on in the middle of the candle aisle. In the middle of all this confusion, where does Colorado stand when it comes to our COVID numbers?
NFLbleachernation.com

Citing CDC Guidance, Soldier Field is Enacting Mask Requirements in Indoor Areas

A heads up to Bears fans going to Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills. There are facial covering requirements that we should be keeping in mind as we head into Soldier Field:. Citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Chicago Health Department is requiring people...
Public Healththealpinesun.com

Masks required

The California Department of Public Health requires schools to mandate masks on campus. MASK POLICY: All students are required to mask indoors; adults in K-12 school settings are required to mask when sharing indoor spaces with students. Masks outdoors are optional. VACCINE POLICY: Teachers and school staff are required to...

