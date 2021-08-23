Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast

The Mississippi Gulf Coast will likely see tropical activity as early as Sunday. Here's how the Gulf Coast is preparing for Ida. We are going to continue to see hit and miss showers and storms today as an open tropical wave moves across the area. The humidity will still be high making it feel hotter than it is. Today will continue our rainier pattern so stay rain gear ready. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. High chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick with us tomorrow. And we could see them again on Saturday. Pay very close attention to our weather between Sunday and next Wednesday as it will be heavily dependent on the tropics. An intensifying tropical system, now Tropical Depression Nine and will likely impact parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast from late this weekend into early next week. For now, it's still a bit too early to tell exactly where along the Gulf Coast region the worst impacts will occur. But anyone in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama should be prepared for the potential of threats like storm surge, strong wind, and heavy tropical rainfall.