Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're in for another incredibly hot day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index could get as high as 110. Another Heat Advisory will be in effect. Some showers and storms are possible later this afternoon and evening. Rain isn't a guarantee for everyone. Here's the latest forecast.

Hurricane, Storm Surge Watches posted for South Mississippi

The Mississippi Gulf Coast will likely see tropical activity as early as Sunday. Here's how the Gulf Coast is preparing for Ida. We are going to continue to see hit and miss showers and storms today as an open tropical wave moves across the area. The humidity will still be high making it feel hotter than it is. Today will continue our rainier pattern so stay rain gear ready. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. High chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick with us tomorrow. And we could see them again on Saturday. Pay very close attention to our weather between Sunday and next Wednesday as it will be heavily dependent on the tropics. An intensifying tropical system, now Tropical Depression Nine and will likely impact parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast from late this weekend into early next week. For now, it's still a bit too early to tell exactly where along the Gulf Coast region the worst impacts will occur. But anyone in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama should be prepared for the potential of threats like storm surge, strong wind, and heavy tropical rainfall.
Yuma, AZkyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Near record heat

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure over the region will continue to bring hot temperatures over the next few days with lower desert highs ranging from roughly 110 to 115 degrees through Friday. High temperatures begin to trend down Saturday but will still be hot enough over southwest Arizona and southeast CA to extend the Excessive Heat Warning there.
EnvironmentWLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

The Mississippi Gulf Coast will likely see tropical activity as early as Sunday. Here's how the Gulf Coast is preparing for Ida. Team coverage in your First Alert Forecast at 5 PM. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Tracing Tropical Storm Ida. Forecast. Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 22...
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Experts said homeowners still finding derecho damaged trees amid recent storms. Many in Cedar Rapids are now dealing with tree damage after this week’s storms. But one arborist says it isn’t because of the power of the storms. Instead, it is the trees that were already damaged from last year’s derecho.
Biloxi, MSWLOX

Ida forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico late Friday and intensify as it crosses the Gulf Saturday. It is expected to make landfall as a strong hurricane on the northern Gulf Coast on Alert Day Sunday either in Louisiana or Mississippi and will bring significant impacts including life-threatening storm surge flooding, damaging winds, and flash flooding to our area.
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Wash, rinse, repeat hot and muggy weather pattern

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Thursday evening! This same hot and muggy weather pattern continues the rest of this week, this weekend, and the first couple days of next week. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s will feel like it’s over 100° outside once those dew points in the mid 70s are factored in. Sun and clouds the next several days with slim rain chances, just a few stray PM pop-up showers or storms.
Environmentwamc.org

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Mostly sunny today. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with the slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 8/27AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During the day today, the heat dome will break down as it moves west. As a result, it will be a slightly cooler during the afternoon with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s. However, high humidity will remain in place so feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 98-101°. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the south to southeast at 10-15 mph.

