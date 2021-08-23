Why Opting For Cutting-Edge Learning Management Software Is A Good Investment?

Satpal Biant, head of public sector at SAP UK, explains why now is the best time for the public sector to invest in business process management. Transformation is a fact of life in the public sector. As the needs and concerns of citizens change, so too must the services and processes of the governments that serve them. Sometimes, this change happens slower than it should — change can be complicated at the best of times. But in the most turbulent of times, like the ones we’ve experienced over the past 18 months, it can feel downright disruptive.