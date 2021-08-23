Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden news - live: President laughs off approval rating as Taliban order execution of translator’s brother

By Andrew Naughtie
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8UuL_0ba3uukE00

As the withdrawal from Afghanistan remains mired in chaos, Kamala Harris has used a visit to Singapore to insist that the US is in fact still a major power. “The reason I am here is because the United States is a global leader,” she said, “and we take that role seriously.”

The Biden administration, meanwhile, is still struggling to evacuate scores of Americans who remain in Kabul . Joe Biden gave an address to the American people yesterday in which he once defended both the decision to pull out of the country and the way it has been managed. “I think history is going to record this was the logical, rational, and right decision to make,” he said.

The speech came as a leaked cable from the American embassy in Kabul revealed the depth of anger and despair at what is happening on the ground. Describing the situation as “extremely physical”, the cable quoted one staff members saying that they were “happy to die here, but with dignity and pride”.

Comments / 7

The Independent

The Independent

222K+
Followers
103K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#A Translator#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Singapore
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Meghan McCain hits out as Kamala Harris visits father’s memorial in Hanoi: ‘Honour my dad by helping Afghans’

Meghan McCain took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday after the latter lay flowers for her late father, Senator John McCain, at a memorial for him in Hanoi, Vietnam, marking the location where he was shot down during the Vietnam War.The conservative talk show host, who left The View earlier this year, told Ms Harris in a tweet on Thursday that the way to honour her father’s passing would be to ensure that “every single” American and Afghan who aided US forces during the nearly 20-year occupation were safe from the Taliban.“If you want to honor my dads...
Posted by
Shore News Network

Joe Biden denies CBS poll showing Americans think he’s incompetent, Dan Bongino responded

CBS News has released a poll showing the majority of Americans have lost confidence in President Joe Biden’s ability to competently lead the United States. “Public reaction to what’s happened there is decidedly negative, with Americans now fearing wider repercussions from a heightened threat of terrorism. Back home, the public weighs in with rough judgments on President Biden,” CBS reported. “Not only for his handling of it, but with his overall presidential approval rating dropping substantially, and broader views of his qualities like effectiveness and competence taking hits along with it.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House in chaos struggles to keep Biden on time

President Biden is struggling to provide a message of strength and confidence amid international scorn and uncertainty over his handling of the U.S. military drawdown in Afghanistan — showing up late to speeches, refusing to answer reporters' questions, and largely avoiding the White House press corps ever since Taliban insurgents took over the country in a matter of days.
Posted by
The Week

The Democrats who want to destroy the Biden presidency

President Biden's domestic policy legacy looks likely to be determined largely by two bills that are before Congress. The pandemic rescue package passed back in March was significant, but most of that has already expired or will do so soon. Meanwhile, a $566 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill has passed the Senate and is before the House, and more importantly, a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is working its way through the Senate. If passed, these two bills would give Biden the most significant record of domestic accomplishment since Lyndon Johnson.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Biden triggers attack on U.S. ammo supplies

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action is warning of more potential shortages of ammunition since the Joe Biden administration is banning the importation of Russian ammo. The organization confirmed word has come from Biden’s Department of State that a ban on importation of Russian ammunition is looming. The...
Presidential Electionwashingtonnewsday.com

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan.

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan. Despite using different words to describe the current situation in Afghanistan, Republican and Democratic members of the House of Representatives asked for an extension of the existing August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from the nation on Tuesday.
Presidential Electionworcestermag.com

First Person: Writer believes Biden Administration is destroying America

The Biden Administration is destroying America in every respect and, in doing so, is failing the people of this country. Border Security: You've opened the gates to a flood of illegal entrants with no idea of their background and objectives in coming here. Many are COVID-positive and, when relocated to who-knows-where are threatening to bring the pandemic back in force. Since you invited them and each border crossing breaks existing law, you are an accessory to a Federal crime. Shame on you.
Presidential Electioncitizensjournal.us

Jill Biden’s Press Secretary Erupts Over Commentary Critical Of Joe

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 24, 2021. Tags: Bob Unruh, cognitive issues, declining cognitive abilities, Jill Biden should have known, lack of leadership, President Joe Biden’, WND. By Bob Unruh. Jill Biden’s press secretary has erupted over a critical commentary from Fox News that pointed out President Biden’s fading...
Presidential Electionfloridapolitics.com

Rick Scott wants Vice President, Cabinet to look at removing Joe Biden

The Senator continues to float the 25th Amendment. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continued his assault on President Joe Biden‘s standing in office Wednesday. Scott, who has suggested that Biden is too infirm to be President on multiple occasions, pressed that case again on two radio hits Monday morning. He continues to suggest the 25th Amendment as a mechanism for Biden’s removal.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Presidential approval tracker: How popular is Joe Biden?

Joe Biden’s presidency has been dominated by historic challenges — a resurgent Covid pandemic, an uncertain economy and the American military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. But how will these events affect his approval rating?. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, saw his approval rating stay within a narrow 9-point range during his presidency,...
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....

Comments / 7

Community Policy