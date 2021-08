Noura Erakat is a human rights attorney and associate professor at Rutgers University. She is the author of “Justice for Some: Law and the Question of Palestine.”. This week, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the rounds in Washington, meeting with officials from the Biden administration (a meeting at the White House was postponed on Thursday because of the attacks at Kabul airport). Both sides hope to reset the U.S.-Israeli relationship after four years of former president Trump boldly advancing expansionist Israeli interests without the liberal veneer of past U.S. administrations. The synergy between Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exposed the farcical nature of the peace process and reinforced a growing partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans regarding Israel.