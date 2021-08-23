Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

‘Hospital patients more likely to be infected with Covid-19 by other patients’

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3ZK7_0ba3uT6j00
The entrance to one of five Covid-19 wards at Whiston Hospital in Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Hospital patients were more likely to be infected with Covid-19 by other patients than healthcare workers, research has suggested.

A study by the University of Cambridge found that the vast majority of infections were between patients, and scientists said their work supports that population being tested regularly and wearing masks.

They focused on data between March and June last year, during the UK’s first wave, from five wards at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) NHS Foundation Trust.

Researchers used statistical methods combining viral genome sequence data with clinical information about people’s locations, which allowed them to identify cases where the data was consistent with transmission occurring between individuals in the hospital.

The study, which is peer-reviewed and is due to be published in the eLife journal on Tuesday, found that out of 22 cases where patients were infected in hospital, 20 were the result of the virus spreading from patients to other patients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHj2J_0ba3uT6j00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Researchers said their data also suggested that around one fifth of people caused 80% of infection spread.

The paper states: “Based upon dates of individuals reporting symptoms, recorded individual locations, and viral genome sequence data, we show an uneven pattern of transmission between individuals, with patients being much more likely to be infected by other patients than by HCWs (healthcare workers).

“Further, the data were consistent with a pattern of superspreading, whereby 21% of individuals caused 80% of transmission events.”

They said their study “sheds light on the need for intensive and pervasive infection control procedures”.

Dr Estee Torok, senior programme officer in surveillance, data and epidemiology at the University of Cambridge, said: “What we found was that patients were more likely to be infected by other patients than by healthcare workers, and the vast majority of infections occurred in this group.

Healthcare workers were much less likely to be infected and, if they were, they were equally likely to be infected by other patients or healthcare workers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Fjfm_0ba3uT6j00
An infection control nurse looking out from a Covid-19 recovery ward at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Dr Chris Illingworth, a lead author on the study, who carried out his research while at Cambridge’s MRC Biostatistics Unit, said: “The fact that the vast majority of infections were between patients suggests that measures taken by hospital staff to prevent staff transmitting the virus to patients, such as the wearing of masks, were likely to have been effective.

“But it also highlights why it is important that patients themselves are screened for Covid-19 regularly, even if asymptomatic, and wear face masks where possible.”

Dr William Hamilton, an infectious diseases clinician at the trust and co-lead author on the study, said: “Preventing new cases of hospital-based infection is a critical part of our work.

“Here we have shown that analysing clinical and viral genome sequence data can produce insights that inform infection control measures, which are so important for protecting patients and healthcare workers alike.”

Earlier this month separate research suggested more than one in 10 patients in the UK were infected with Covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic while being treated in hospital for another reason.

Residential community care hospitals and mental health hospitals were found to have higher levels of hospital-acquired infections, at 61.9% and 67.5% respectively, compared with hospitals providing acute and general care (9.7%) between March and August 2020.

When the research was published rates of hospital-acquired infections had fallen to somewhere between 2% and 5%.

Comments / 433

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#University Hospitals#Care Hospitals#Covid 19#Hospital#Cuh Rrb#Elife#Healthcare#Mrc Biostatistics Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Medical Scienceearth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
Tennessee Statewjhl.com

Tennessee hospital seeing COVID-19 patients decline faster than earlier in pandemic

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rutherford County are prompting leaders to develop contingency plans for a worst-case scenario. “For the immediate future, my focus is preparing for the worst,” said Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital Chief of Staff Dr. David Sellers. “I’m preparing for more numbers to come in, preparing for maybe some of my physicians going down with this illness as well, since we’re exposed to it all the time. I mean, that’s just a reality that can happen.”
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Unvaccinated COVID-19 intensive care patient urges others to get the shot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - From his ICU bed at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, a Fairfax man is urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. 59-year-old Joe Smith started noticing symptoms last month during an annual family trip to northern Minnesota. He said it started with fatigue, headaches, and loss of taste and smell. The family cut the trip short, as Smith tested positive shortly after he arrived home.
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: ER doctor says hundreds of patients are waiting to be admitted into hospitals, but there are no beds

HOUSTON – Emergency room doctors in Southeast Texas say they are running out of hospital beds, and some patients are waiting hours, sometimes days to be admitted into a hospital. “Are there patients dying because of this that might not have died? Absolutely, yes,” said Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council...
Public HealthThe Daily Collegian

Black patients more likely to have had strokes prior to COVID-19 diagnosis

HERSHEY, Pa. — Black COVID-19 patients are more likely to have experienced strokes prior to their diagnosis than their non-Black counterparts, according to a study by Penn State College of Medicine researchers. They said this may be one explanation for why COVID-19 mortality has been high in Black populations. According...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

‘They Are Dying Quicker’: Hospital Workers Sad & Frustrated By Increasing COVID Patients

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The coronavirus delta variant is raging across the nation with cases and hospitalizations spiking, especially in Florida, which leads the nation in new COVID-19 hospitalizations. Florida is the only state in the country with 25 percent or more of its hospital beds occupied by COVID patients. Nearly 13 thousand COVID patients are hospitalized in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That has left hospitals coping with overflow and expanding their workspaces. Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines has set up a makeshift area in the cafeteria and a conference room to help patients who do...
Belton, TXTemple Daily Telegram

‘We are tired’: COVID-19 strains local hospitals; unvaccinated patients fill beds as some breakthrough infections reported

BELTON — Central Texas hospitals are stressed by large numbers of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients as exhausted doctors and nurses try to manage the area’s latest surge of infections. Administrators from Baylor Scott & White, AdventHealth and Seton Medical Center were among those who addressed the current situation at their local...

Comments / 433

Community Policy