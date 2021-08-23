Cancel
Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp hopes to have caught Gareth Southgate’s eye

Oliver Skipp is showing his worth at Tottenham (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp is not getting carried away with his impressive start to the season, but hopes to have caught the eye of Gareth Southgate.

The England manager was at Molineux to see Spurs beat Wolves 1-0 and Skipp, playing in a midfield three with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Dele Alli, was an important part of a gritty and resolute performance.

It came on the back of a fine display against Manchester City last week and the England Under-21 international is announcing himself as a Premier League quality player following his loan spell at Norwich last season.

He has been trusted by new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and is showing his worth.

“I’m not getting carried away. I’ve only played two games this season,” he said.

“But as a player it’s a dream to represent your country, especially at the moment after seeing how they did at the Euros.

“So it’s always something I’m pushing for but there’s no rush on my behalf. All I can do is keep playing and performing and that takes care of itself really. But there’s no rush on my side.

One lapse of concentration, and you'll get punished. It's definitely been a big step up.

“I had a good season last season so I came back with the intention of building on it this season and luckily I’ve been given the opportunity to start the first two games.

“I’m always really grateful for those opportunities and I need to make sure I give everything when I do get those opportunities. I’m really happy with how it’s gone so far.”

The 20-year-old played all-but one of Norwich’s 46 Championship games last season and excelled, but admits the Premier League is a whole different kettle of fish.

“Yeah, definitely it’s a massive step up from the Championship to the Premier League in terms of the quality on the pitch,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgE58_0ba3uQSY00
Skipp (left) has been trusted by new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and is showing his worth (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“Just staying focused for 90 minutes (is a challenge) because one lapse of concentration, and you’ll get punished.

“It’s definitely been a big step up, there’s no denying that. But one that I’m really enjoying the challenge of. I’m trying to put my stamp on the game, really.”

As much as Tottenham have made a positive start to the campaign, winning both league games 1-0, it has been overshadowed by Harry Kane and his will-he-won’t-he saga involving a possible move to Manchester City.

Kane made his first appearance of the season as a substitute at Wolves after missing the opening two games following his late return to training.

While the England captain has been heavily criticised for his actions, Skipp says it has been business as usual for the players.

He added: “Harry’s one of the best strikers in the world so we’re always happy when he’s available. You know what Harry is, he’s a professional, so he’ll give it his all when he comes on the pitch.

“You know Harry. He’s always one of the best trainers and he’s continued to do that. As you saw today when he came on, he had that impact.”

