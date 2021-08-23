Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Love Island final: 6 life lessons we’ve learned from this season

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uv9iy_0ba3uHlF00
Love Island (ITV)

After a rocky (some might even say boring) start, the latest season of Love Island has turned into a vintage one, with explosive arguments, shock splits, cute couples and adorable bromances aplenty.

As well as all the juicy drama, this season has brought us some truly heartbreaking scenes, and given us (to borrow a phrase from Oprah Winfrey) lots of ‘teachable moments’.

Ahead of the grand final (August 23 at 9pm on ITV2), when one of the four remaining couples will be crowned winners, these are the lessons we’ve learned from Love Island 2021…

1. It’s best to ‘squish’ issues quickly

Whether it’s in a romantic relationship or with a friend, when you’ve got a problem with someone you need to pull them aside for a chat and deal with it ASAP – something we saw this year’s contestants doing repeatedly.

When the islanders were asked to vote for the couple they thought was least compatible, not everyone was happy with the outcome. Conversations were had – some of them very awkward – then, after Aaron apologised to Kaz for their heated confrontation – the issue was forgotten.

2. Forgive and forget

Casa Amor caused absolute chaos and it looked like four couples had split for good after varying degrees of cheating occurred during the ‘ultimate relationship test’. Within days, however, they’d all reconciled and now they’re all in the final.

While a reality TV show is very different to real life, these couples proved that you can get past infidelity if you’re willing to move on – and if your partner grovels hard enough.

3. Control your temper

The most Marmite contestant of the season, Faye was, to some people, a ‘tell it like it is’ legend, while to others she was a hothead nightmare in desperate need of some anger management therapy.

Even Faye admitted her reaction to the clip of Teddy saying he was attracted to another girl in Casa Amor was over the top, and she subsequently apologised. If Faye has taught us anything, it’s to have a time out and let your anger subside before calmly discussing any relationship issues.

4. The truth will come out

While they may have stayed faithful to each other during the Casa Amor debacle, Jake and Liberty ultimately paid the highest price with the movie night challenge, when clips from earlier in the season were aired for the islanders, showing that Jake said he had doubts about his attraction to Liberty.

The TV equivalent of reading an unflattering WhatsApp message your partner wrote about you, the incident highlighted the fact that often your true feelings will be revealed, whether you want them to be or not.

5. Be honest with your friends

The couple known as ‘Jiberty’ continued their tumultuous journey when Liberty confronted Jake to ask why he hadn’t said ‘I love you’ back to her. All of sudden, Jake was able to utter those three little words, but when Lib excitedly told the other girls, they were sceptical about the timing.

If it wasn’t for her friends being honest (but also kind and sensitive) about Jake’s motivations, it’s clear Liberty would have taken a lot longer to reach the conclusion that he didn’t really love her. That’s why honesty is the best policy when it comes to romantic and platonic relationships.

6. Trust your gut

In the end, it didn’t take anyone else’s advice to convince Liberty that Jake wasn’t the one for her. She said she could feel it in her gut that she was giving him ‘the ick’, and showed wisdom beyond her 21 years when she decided to calmly end their relationship while still acknowledging that Jake wasn’t “a bad person”.

If something doesn’t feel right in your relationship, that doesn’t mean it’s doomed, but it’s important to listen to your instincts and communicate your worries with your partner. If, like Liberty and Jake, you can’t overcome your issues, it may be time to go your separate ways,

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Islanders#Life Lessons#Reality Tv#Asap#Whatsapp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Love Island fans celebrate as Jake and Liberty breakup ends in tears

After weeks of despair, fans finally rejoiced as Liberty broke up with Jake during the August 19 episode of Love Island. The 21-year-old was greeted with an outpouring of love on Twitter, with supporters saying they “appreciate” her. The pair got together on day one, though Jake initially had his...
TV SeriesThe Independent

Love Island latest: The public’s doubt over Jake is seeping into the villa – will he face the consequences?

Do you remember where you were when you first said "I love you"? Not the platonic or familial “I love you”, but the romantic kind. The kind that’s of monumental, earth-shattering importance. The kind that terrifies and excites, leaving you simultaneously at your most vulnerable and powerful, looking down from the precipice of human emotion and saying, "I’m going to take a leap here." That kind of "I love you".
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Love Island Fans Spot Major Hole In Faye's Argument After 'Least Compatible' Row

There’s only days until the final, but Love Island is still jam-packed full of drama as things in the villa are getting increasingly tense. Tuesday night’s episode saw Faye Winter and Teddy Soares furiously trying to figure out who had voted them as being one of the “least compatible” couples – seeing some major kick-offs amongst the Islanders.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

‘Love Island’ USA Season 3 Contestants Reunite After Shocking Elimination

Following a shocking pair of eliminations in the last week of episodes on Love Island USA, Season 3 contestants Cashay Proudfoot and Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. are looking forward to their future together. After Proudfoot was eliminated in the Aug. 6 episode of the CBS reality dating competition, the 25-year-old posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday night that she and Holland, originally eliminated on the Aug. 1 episode, were officially paired up outside the Villa.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021 review: Why are Faye and Aaron burning bridges this close to the end?

Say what you like about the cast of Love Island 2021, but my god, they are not giving each other an easy ride. Usually, with less than a week to go, the couples are settled and determined not to rock the boat, with any drama feeling like it’s being eked out to fill valuable minutes of screentime. It may not be, y’know, interesting, but an entire episode wasted on Priya and Brett talking about brie only for them to be dumped anyway is the sort of mundanity we’ve come to expect. But this series is different. Never have a group of islanders seemed more determined not to win £50,000 and burn all their bridges before they go. They say it shows they’re real, but when the fights feel so inconsequential, it’s hard not to roll your eyes.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021 review: In Liberty, we’ve found a role model we should all be looking up to

There is a rare ingredient to reality TV, an ingredient as hallowed as it is precious. It’s what all producers are searching for, as they sift through the audition tapes and application forms of hundreds of thousands of contestants. What is it that makes people tick? That drives someone to watch a six-day-a-week reality TV show? Like a rare truffle buried beneath the soil of a lush forest range somewhere in Northern Italy, it is the flavour that deepens the broth, shaved atop a bed of chaos to make something beautiful. In earlier seasons of Love Island, this was...
TV Seriesohmymag.co.uk

We're officially getting a Love Island reunion episode this year

The final dates have begun and there are now just a handful of episodes left of Love Island 2021 before this series' grand final on Monday 23rd August. With Winter Love Island not expected to return in 2022, fans look set to face another year's wait before we get any more villa action. However, it looks like we will be getting one more episode than we thought this year.
TV Seriesglamourmagazine.co.uk

Is it time we cancelled Love Island? Has this series proved that it's finally time to call it quits?

After a two year hiatus, this year’s summer season of Love Island was widely anticipated, discussed and dissected by die-hard fans, staunch critics and people who fell somewhere in between. It was something for us to look forward to; a familiar seasonal treat from the time before words like ‘lockdown’ or ‘pandemic’ or ‘Covid’ were in our everyday lexicon.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Love Island star shocks girls with two of her weirdest-ever dates

Love Island newcomer Priya Gopaldas just regaled her co-stars with two of the weirdest date stories you're likely to hear. During tonight's (August 14) episode of Unseen Bits, the Islander told Chloe Burrows, Mary Bedford and Millie Court about her brush with virtual reality zombie-shooting and taxidermy, all whilst trying to engage with a romantic partner.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island USA': Florita Shares Who She Wants to Pursue Amid Jeremy and Korey Love Triangle (Exclusive)

Florita Diaz's Love Island journey was, unfortunately, short-lived. But, she certainly made the most of her time in the Villa while she was there, forming connections with both Jeremy Hershberg and Korey Gandy. Before she was dumped from Love Island, Florita shared a passionate embrace with Jeremy. However, during an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com, Florita revealed that she actually still has feelings for another Islander.

Comments / 0

Community Policy