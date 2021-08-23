Gogglebox Favourite Mary Cook Has Died

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease things are heating up on the Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) front. Viewers of the CBS soap know that the heavily pregnant surrogate has been missing for weeks. So far there have been no leads in her disappearance. However, that all changed when Ben ‘Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) spots a clue. While the police follow up on Stitch’s lead, Mariah appears to have contractions. Nevertheless, she knows it is too soon. It could be false labor. Or is it the real thing? Y&R spoilers for the week of August 30 to September 3 reveal Mariah will go into labor but she won’t be alone. Who will be there to help her bring Bowie into the world?