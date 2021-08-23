Cancel
Gogglebox Favourite Mary Cook Has Died

By Rhiannon Evans
Grazia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGogglebox star since 2016, Mary Cook (pictured left) has died, the Channel 4 show have announced. She was 92 years old. Mary was always filmed with her best friend Marina Wingrove after the latter was approached outside a supermarket by a producer. Marina said: 'I went across to catch the bus down to Asda and this young girl comes up to me and says "Do you ever watch Gogglebox?" I said, "Well I have done" and she said "Do you want to be on it?" I thought, "I’m game for a laugh, like".

