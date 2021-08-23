Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Eagles Cannot Move On From Andre Dillard… Yet

By pegan
975thefanatic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles are still in the midst of a compressed NFL Preseason, and have plenty of roster decisions to still go through before the 53 man roster is set for their opening game in Atlanta. One of the biggest moves that could happen prior to the start of the regular season involves former 1st round selection, LT Andre Dillard. According to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, multiple teams have reached out to the Eagles to inquire about the availability of the 3rd year Tackle out of Washington State. With Jordan Mailata taking the majority of 1st team snaps in practice following a season in which he started 10 games, the birds could potentially move on from Dillard if they so choose. At this point, though, choosing to move on from Dillard would be a complete mistake, and for more reasons than one.

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Nfl Preseason#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

This Eagles-Colts trade brings Andre Dillard to Indianapolis

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: Andre Dillard #77 of the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling for answers at the left tackle position due to the retirement of Anthony Castonzo and an injury afflicting Eric Fisher. With the likes of Will Holden and Sam Tevi struggling to seize the QB1 job in an emphatic fashion, Indy might’ve been thrown a miraculous lifeline in the form of Andre Dillard.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Report: Teams have called Eagles about Andre Dillard trade

The Philadelphia Eagles have received calls about a potential Andre Dillard trade, according to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. But even before Dillard strained his right knee last week, it was clear that [Jordan] Mailata had a firm grasp on the position. The word had increasingly gotten out around the NFL as teams, directly or not, inquired about Dillard’s availability, per league sources.
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants rumors: Could Eagles’ Andre Dillard be answer along offensive line?

Aug 22, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard (77) looks on from the players bench during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard is drawing interest from ‘quite a few teams’...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams Rumors: S Taylor Rapp linked to OT Andre Dillard

The LA Rams may not have chosen an offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft, but as is often the case, that may not stop the Rams from making moves to improve their situation. Sometimes it’s just a matter of being in the right place at the right time with the right trade currency. For argument’s sake, the Rams have only added one offensive lineman via the NFL Draft in the past two seasons.
NFLchatsports.com

4 pros and cons to the Panthers potentially trading for Andre Dillard

What are some pros and cons to the Carolina Panthers potentially acquiring Andre Dillard from the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2021 season?. There has been plenty of chatter regarding the Carolina Panthers and their suspect options at left tackle heading into the new campaign. This has been a revolving door of failed veterans and underperforming draft picks since Jordan Gross hung up his cleats after the 2013 season, which is something that needs to change at the earliest possible opportunity for Matt Rhule’s men to finally re-enter the playoff picture.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles News: Andre Dillard ranked as Philadelphia’s worst summer performer

83. Andre Dillard. Dillard returned to practice Sunday as a limited participant after missing over a week with a knee injury. Even before the injury, Dillard struggled on a near-daily basis while Mailata flourished. Are the Eagles willing to make Dillard the backup tackle on game day (which would mean Mailata having to move to right tackle in case of a Lane Johnson injury)? Would they carry Dillard on the roster and make him suffer the ignominy of being inactive on game day?
NFLfastphillysports.com

WHY EAGLES TACKLE DILLARD MAY NOT BE AROUND AFTER AUG. 31 CUT!

The Eagles are in Florham Park, NJ today and tomorrow for joint practices with the Jets before their last exo Friday night at MetLife. And, as the Birds evaluate the roster as cutdown day approaches on August 31, Andre Dillard is in great jeopardy of not making the cut down to 53 players.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Hey Nick Sirianni, the left tackle competition is over

When asked about naming starters in the lead up to the 2021 NFL season, new Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made it known that he’s still not ready to call the team’s left tackle battle, with Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard allegedly still duking it out for the starting spot next to Isaac Seumalo in time for Week 1.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Teams Inquiring About Saints Quarterback Trade

Leading up to the start of the 2021 season, the quarterback narrative around the New Orleans Saints organization has been focused squarely on the battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. But now, some of that attention is shifting towards rookie reserve Ian Book. During the broadcast of the Saints’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy