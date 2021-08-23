The Eagles Cannot Move On From Andre Dillard… Yet

The Eagles are still in the midst of a compressed NFL Preseason, and have plenty of roster decisions to still go through before the 53 man roster is set for their opening game in Atlanta. One of the biggest moves that could happen prior to the start of the regular season involves former 1st round selection, LT Andre Dillard. According to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, multiple teams have reached out to the Eagles to inquire about the availability of the 3rd year Tackle out of Washington State. With Jordan Mailata taking the majority of 1st team snaps in practice following a season in which he started 10 games, the birds could potentially move on from Dillard if they so choose. At this point, though, choosing to move on from Dillard would be a complete mistake, and for more reasons than one.