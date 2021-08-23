Cancel
Giants news, 8/23: Preseason Game 2 reaction, more

Cover picture for the articleCoughlin making his case. A season ago, Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin got a pair of starts in 14 games’ worth of action after New York drafted him in the seventh round. He’s making a case for more playing time this preseason and has done so by providing a pass-rushing punch up the gut. With a sack on Sunday of Browns quarterback Case Keenum , Coughlin has one in each of the Giants’ preseason games so far. He’s also had four tackles in each game.

