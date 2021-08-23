Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The return of Dawid Malan - English cricket's most divisive batsman

By Isabelle Westbury
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody loves gossip, and particularly if it involves successful, high-profile athletes at the peak of their powers. So when Dawid Malan, fresh off the back of his maiden Twenty20 century a couple of years ago, was the subject of thinly veiled criticism from his captain, Eoin Morgan, for failing to run a bye on the final ball of the match, there was almost as much attention on his “error” as his hundred.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Dom Sibley
Person
Joe Root
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Rory Burns
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
James Vince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Cricket Test#County Cricket#England Test
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsSkySports

Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan star as Trent Rockets defeat Manchester Originals to all but seal Hundred Eliminator place

Rashid Khan took 3-16 and Dawid Malan struck 52 as Trent Rockets defeated Manchester Originals by seven wickets to all but seal a place in The Hundred Eliminator. Trent Rockets must have been bracing themselves to chase a stiff target after the Originals rattled up 70-1 from their first 40 deliveries, with Joe Clarke hitting 27 from 17 balls and Colin Munro 45 from 22.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

England recall Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan after three-year absence for third Test against India and drop opener Dom Sibley following crushing defeat at Lord's

England went full circle in trying to solve the riddle of their acute top order fragility when they recalled Dawid Malan for next week's third Test against India. Malan, 33, was jettisoned in Test cricket soon after England's last away defeat in Australia as a new generation were introduced aiming to peak at this winter's Ashes.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Dawid Malan hails Joe Root as Test great after sixth century of 2021

Dawid Malan hailed Joe Root as an authentic Test match great after the England captain treated his home crowd to his latest imperious century. Root’s 121 in front of a rapt Headingley faithful was his sixth ton in 11 appearances since the turn of the year, equalling a national record previously shared by Denis Compton and Michael Vaughan. With an aggregate of 1,398 in that time, and an average of 69.90, the 30-year-old is entering a plane of near perfection that few ever get to experience.
SportsSkySports

Joe Root hits 23rd Test hundred as England assume complete control of third Test against India

Joe Root scored his 23rd Test century as he continued his stunning form in 2021 to help England hammer home their advantage over India in the third Test. The captain's sixth Test hundred of the year came up from 124 balls and even in an innings in which each of England's top four passed 50 for the first time since 2013, with the returning Dawid Malan (70) adding to half-centuries from Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61), Root looked a class apart.
SportsSkySports

Joe Root hailed as Test great by Dawid Malan after latest England ton in third Test against India at Headingley

Dawid Malan hailed Joe Root as an authentic Test match great after the England captain treated his home crowd to his latest superb century in the third Test against India. Root's 121 at Headingley was his sixth ton in 11 appearances since the turn of the year, equalling an England record previously shared by Denis Compton and Michael Vaughan. The 30-year-old Yorkshireman has an aggregate of 1,398 runs in that time at an average of 69.90.
SportsThe Guardian

Root century gives England edge over India: second Test, day three – as it happened

That really was something. This whole series has been entertaining, and each day of this Test has been outstanding. Today, England resumed 240-odd behind with three wickets down, a mountain of work to do. But Root, who has had a few years of making moderate scores rather than dominant ones before 2021 rolled around, was equal to it. He tamed excellent bowling and looked good doing it, and nothing broke his concentration over the course of the entire day. He was there when it started, there when it ended, and including yesterday batted nearly nine hours in all.
Sportsak4tsay1.com

India vs England 2021: Best Predicted Playing 11 for 3rd Test – Suryakumar Yadav to Play?

India vs England 2021: Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in focus as we look at the best predicted playing 11 for the 3rd Test. 2-0 is what it could have been had the rain not affected the first Test match between India and England. India were the dominant team in both the Tests, and could have easily taken a 2-0 at the end of two Tests. But 1-0 is definitely not a bad result so far looking at Team India’s recent history in England.
SportsKESQ

English cricket’s ‘Hundred’ looks to co-exist with test team

English cricket leaders are celebrating the success of the country’s newest competition whose inaugural season ended on Saturday. The Hundred is a format created by the England and Wales Cricket Board to “inspire generations” and broaden the audience of the sport. It features matches of 100 balls per side played by eight newly-formed franchises from cities in England and Wales. Among the many side effects of the presence of The Hundred at the heart of the calendar is the impact of England’s test team. England is losing 1-0 in its test series against India and some say its players are not suitably prepared in the current environment.
Worldindianapolispost.com

England lead India by 42 runs in third Test

Headingley [UK], August 25 (ANI): After bundling out India for 78, openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed ensured that England took the honours on the opening day of the ongoing third Test here at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday. At stumps, England's score reads 120/0 and the hosts have extended their...
SportsPosted by
newschain

England skittle India for 78 on second anniversary of Ben Stokes’ Ashes heroics

England routed India for 78 all out as they marked the second anniversary of Ben Stokes’ Ashes miracle with another sensational display at Headingley. While Stokes completed an unimaginable fightback against Australia at the same ground on August 25, 2019, this time it was the home side making all the running as they scattered the tourists’ batting line-up to the Yorkshire wind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy