The return of Dawid Malan - English cricket's most divisive batsman

That really was something. This whole series has been entertaining, and each day of this Test has been outstanding. Today, England resumed 240-odd behind with three wickets down, a mountain of work to do. But Root, who has had a few years of making moderate scores rather than dominant ones before 2021 rolled around, was equal to it. He tamed excellent bowling and looked good doing it, and nothing broke his concentration over the course of the entire day. He was there when it started, there when it ended, and including yesterday batted nearly nine hours in all.