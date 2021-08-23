The return of Dawid Malan - English cricket's most divisive batsman
Everybody loves gossip, and particularly if it involves successful, high-profile athletes at the peak of their powers. So when Dawid Malan, fresh off the back of his maiden Twenty20 century a couple of years ago, was the subject of thinly veiled criticism from his captain, Eoin Morgan, for failing to run a bye on the final ball of the match, there was almost as much attention on his “error” as his hundred.www.telegraph.co.uk
