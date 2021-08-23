Dr. Funderburk: Nexii Plant Will Have Strong Multiplier Effect

Dr. Dale Funderburk, Northeast Texas economist and long-time Texas A&M-Commerce economics professor, says the Nexii building products company that is coming to Commerce, like all manufacturing plants, will have a strong multiplier effect, meaning much of the money earned by employees will be spent in the community, because they will likely live in or near Commerce. The Canadian company is expected to open early in 2022 in the former Covidien building and employ about 200 people.