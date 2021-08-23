Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 03:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Morris County in northern New Jersey * Until noon EDT Monday. * At 325 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated minor flooding along the Whippany River in the Morristown area. The minor flooding is expected to continue through the morning hours. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Morristown, East Hanover, Morris Plains, and Hanover Township.alerts.weather.gov
