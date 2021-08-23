Cancel
San Carlos, CA

Remembering the Circle Star, the odd Bay Area theater that put Sinatra and Cheech & Chong on a rotating stage

By Peter Hartlaub
San Francisco Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy first concert with my parents was an evening with Little Richard, performing that night on top of a lazy Susan. That was the gimmick of the Circle Star Theatre in San Carlos, a 3,700-seat entertainment venue that hosted a strange mixture of aging Vegas crooners, R&B legends, comedians and wild cards. The Sugarhill Gang played there in 1981, one of the Bay Area’s first big rap shows. Oliver North was also an act, weeks before the disgraced military officer’s July 1989 sentencing related to the Iran-Contra Affair. Ella Fitzgerald, Richard Pryor and Frank Sinatra performed in the dying light of their careers.

