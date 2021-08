Northeast State Community College is now taking applications to assist eligible students with childcare expenses. This is made possible through the school’s program titled, “Child Care Access Means Parents in School”. This program is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and provides financial assistance to student-parents with children needing daycare. The school has agreements with local child care centers in order to help parents stay in school and achieve a degree. Qualifying students are required to pay at least ten percent of the cost. Eligibility is determined through the student’s FAFSA– the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. There are a number of other requirements for student-parents to receive this help, which include maintaining a minimum GPA of 2.5 and taking at least six credit hours per semester.