Disappointing sentiment data from the economy in Europe caused the profits in the Dax to crumble on Monday. The leading index, which briefly tested the hurdle of 15,900 points in the morning, rose by 0.19 percent to 15,837.43 points by the afternoon. The MDax rose by 0.60 percent to 35,876.62 points. The leading Eurozone index EuroStoxx 50 gained 0.55 percent.