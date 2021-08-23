Little Miami Schools offering grief support following death of 4-year-old girl
Little Miami School District will have counselors at its school buildings after a 4-year-old girl reported missing in Warren County was found dead in a pond Sunday. The girl, who was identified as Emrie by Hamilton Twp. police, was reported missing early Sunday afternoon in the Turning Leaf subdivision around 12:30 p.m. Around 9 p.m., police posted on Twitter her body was found in a nearby pond.www.journal-news.com
Comments / 0