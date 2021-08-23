Cancel
Donnellson, IL

Steven Duane Hoxsey

 4 days ago

Steven Duane Hoxsey, 62, of Donnellson, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his residence. Steve was born May 28, 1959 in Highland, the son of Mildred Kay File and Robert Lee Hoxsey. He graduated from Hillsboro High School with the Class of 1977, and went on to proudly serve our country in the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge, Steve worked for Continental and Eastern Airlines in Houston, TX, before moving to Ft. Lauderdale, FL where he was employed by Broward County Transit for 17 years. He then transferred to Bond County Transit where he served as manager until his retirement two weeks ago.

Highland, IL
Illinois Obituaries
Donnellson, IL
Bond County, IL
#Hillsboro High School#The United States Army#Continental#Eastern Airlines#Coffeen#Inurnment
