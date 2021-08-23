Cancel
Obituaries

Thomas F. Wilson

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas F. Wilson, of Brookville, was born on June 2, 1940, in Cincinnati, a son to Lester and Margaret Wuestefelt Wilson, and the stepson of Ed Pflum. He married Sally Sellers on Jan. 13, 1968, and together they raised four children. Tom was a member of the Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Cedar Grove. While living in New Trenton, Tom was one of the co-founders of the New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department. In 1970 and 1971, he spent many hours at his own garage (Stateline Garage in Harrison, Ohio) building their first fire equipment with a small crew of dedicated men. He was very proud of their accomplishments. He spent several years thereafter as the Fire Chief. On Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the age of 81, Tom passed away peacefully at home with his loved ones by his side.

Darrell "Homer" Shouse

Darrell "Homer" Shouse, age 66 of Moores Hill, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Margaret Mary Health - Main Campus Batesville. Born Dec. 23, 1954, in Scottsburg, Indiana, he was the son of the late Virgil and Mary (Nicholson) Shouse. He was retired from Rising Star Casino and Childcraft...
Crown Point, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Jeanette Thomas

CROWN POINT | Ms. Jeanette Thomas, 77 years old, of Ferry Road passed away peacefully Aug. 10, 2021. She was born in New York City Jan. 1, 1944. Jeanette relocated to the Adirondacks and settled in Crown Point, where she resided for many years. She was known for her love of children, especially babies; the unending beadwork she created; and her ability to make everyone around her smile.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Sweet Springs, MOkmmo.com

CODY DIERKING

Cody Austin Dierking, 22, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, passed away Friday, August 20, in rural Grand Pass. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, at First Baptist Church, 8 North Odell Avenue in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Edward Lloyd Howard

Edward Lloyd Howard, 72, of Seymour, passed away on August 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. He was born in 1949 to the late Edward H. and Dorothy E. (Cronquist) Howard in Rhode Island. Edward was the retired owner of Seymour Auto Supply and Ed’s Golf Carts. He moved around often since his dad was an officer of the United States Navy. The place he spoke of the most was Kwajalein Island (Marshall) Islands. While there, they hunted shells and loved the beach life. The family settled in Seymour after his father retired from the Navy. Ed went to work for his father at Seymour Auto Supply for many years until he purchased the business from him.
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Pastor Frederick Edward Wiechers

NORWALK — Pastor Frederick Edward Wiechers died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Norwalk, Ohio, under Hospice care following a brief battle with cancer. Rev. Wiechers was always there to help with a kind word and a smile, taking care of his...
Sumter, SCItem

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Tyrone LeVance Johnson

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyrone “Ty” LeVance Johnson, 51, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on August 16, 2021, in Natchez, MS will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Melvin White officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Boardman, OH27 First News

Thomas “Tim” F. Bode, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tim” F. Bode, 75, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in the presence of his loving family, following a long but valiant battle with several serious medical conditions. Tim was born February 10, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas D....
Mentone, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Linda L. Besson Cochran

MENTONE – Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, of Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona Leininger Besson. She was raised by her father, and, after her mother’s passing, her stepmother, Lela. She was married on May 20, 1961, in Mentone, to William "Bill" M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
Bridgeport, WVWVNews

Wilsons celebrate 40th anniversary

Michael and Terri Davis Wilson of Bridgeport recently celebrated their 40th anniversary. The Wilsons were wed Aug. 15, 1981, in Clarksburg, with the Rev. Robert Wilson, father of the groom, presiding. Michael’s mother was the late Helen Wilson. Terri’s parents were the late Fred and Eleanor Davis. Michael and Terri...
Winona Lake, INinkfreenews.com

James Daniel Zachary

James Daniel Zachary, 39, Winona Lake, passed away at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021,at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Born April 25, 1982, in Kettering, Ohio, James was the son of Dan and Leigh Ann (Grose) Zachary. Jim has been a resident of Kosciusko County since 1988. He graduated from...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Christopher Arthur Brown

WESTFIELD: Christopher Arthur Brown, born November 8, 1960, of Westfield, MA entered into eternal rest on July 3, 2021 after a courageous battle. with Pancreatic Cancer with his daughter and her Aunt Lizzie by his side. Christopher was a 1978 graduate of Westfield High. He was a man that believed the world had a lot to offer and life was a journey, never afraid to set another goal – but that meant he needed to accomplish it. He excelled at every venture he took and completed his journey on earth an exceedingly accomplished man. After high school, Christopher joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country for 6 years active duty and 14 years as a reserve, retiring after 20 years with numerous awards and medals of honor for his service. He then went into private investigations; followed by his joining of security forces with University of Hartford where he worked full-time and then started night school to become a licensed Electrician. Christopher worked the next five years as an Electrician and began to get back into his hobby taken up in Okinawa, Japan – Karate. Chris had discipline like no other, he always gave 200% when he set a goal. This attitude awarded him the opportunity to be asked to run a branch of the karate school he had joined years prior. This would take Chris into running his own Dojo for the next 15 years where his “sensei wisdom”, and teachings of respect, self-control, discipline, and always trying your best have made a lasting impression to this day on his students and families. His love for the art also brought him side-by-side training with his daughter as they both were there for one another achieving their blackbelts as each other’s cheering squad. After selling his Dojo, he moved South where he returned to his first love of being a security guard at a local hospital where he would later get the opportunity at age 57 to complete the 12-week training of the Police Academy. Despite being the second oldest in his academy class, he never let that slow him down; in fact, he took it as an added challenge to shine past the youngsters.
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
Johnston City, ILdailyjournal.net

James L. Mason

James L. Mason, 87 years old, died on August 20, 2021. He was born at Johnston City, Illinois on July 5, 1934 to Leon and Pauline (White) Mason, one of three children, James Leon, Marjorie Marilyn, and Gerald Edward, both who preceded James in death. He was baptized at the First Christian Church in Johnston City.
Obituariestimesnewspapers.com

William L. (Bill) Haines

Haines, William L. (Bill) passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the age of 75. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Brady Haines. He was a loving father to Elizabeth (Paul) Brenden and Lee (Brian) Hansen, and a cherished grandfather to Brady and Claire Hansen. He was also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Hummelstown, PAthesunontheweb.com

Harold D. Chubb

Harold D. Chubb departed this earth on Monday, July 26, 2021 to be with his Savior, Jesus, at age 89. He was the son of the late Halley and Anna (Noll) Chubb. He married the love of his life, Nancy J. Hershey, and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Littlefield, TXlambcountyleadernews.com

BLAKE MOORE

BLAKE MOORE, new member of the Littlefield Rotary Club, introduced himself Thursday at noon. He was the program for Rotarian Sue Williamson. Moore is the new General Manager of Lamb County Electric Coop, Inc. He and wife, Laura, and three children still reside at Tahoka. They will relocate to Littlefield, as soon as they can find a place. He grew up at Welch, and after graduation, earned his Texas Tech degree in Agri Business. Before making the move, he was employed by Lyntegar Electric Cooperative, which covers Lynn, Terry and Garland Counties (thus the name). (Staff Photo by Joella Lovvorn)
Rural Valley, PAleadertimes.com

ENGAGEMENTS

Mikita-Jankowiak Mike and Sherry Mikita, of Rural Valley, announce the engagement of their son, Michael Scott Mikita, to Jessica Ann Jankowiak, daughter of Jim and Cindy Jankowiak, of South Lyon, Mich. The future groom is a 2012 graduate of West Shamokin High School. He graduated from Westminster College in 2016, with a degree in Biology. He also graduated from Indiana […]

