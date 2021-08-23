Thomas F. Wilson

WESTFIELD: Christopher Arthur Brown, born November 8, 1960, of Westfield, MA entered into eternal rest on July 3, 2021 after a courageous battle. with Pancreatic Cancer with his daughter and her Aunt Lizzie by his side. Christopher was a 1978 graduate of Westfield High. He was a man that believed the world had a lot to offer and life was a journey, never afraid to set another goal – but that meant he needed to accomplish it. He excelled at every venture he took and completed his journey on earth an exceedingly accomplished man. After high school, Christopher joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country for 6 years active duty and 14 years as a reserve, retiring after 20 years with numerous awards and medals of honor for his service. He then went into private investigations; followed by his joining of security forces with University of Hartford where he worked full-time and then started night school to become a licensed Electrician. Christopher worked the next five years as an Electrician and began to get back into his hobby taken up in Okinawa, Japan – Karate. Chris had discipline like no other, he always gave 200% when he set a goal. This attitude awarded him the opportunity to be asked to run a branch of the karate school he had joined years prior. This would take Chris into running his own Dojo for the next 15 years where his “sensei wisdom”, and teachings of respect, self-control, discipline, and always trying your best have made a lasting impression to this day on his students and families. His love for the art also brought him side-by-side training with his daughter as they both were there for one another achieving their blackbelts as each other’s cheering squad. After selling his Dojo, he moved South where he returned to his first love of being a security guard at a local hospital where he would later get the opportunity at age 57 to complete the 12-week training of the Police Academy. Despite being the second oldest in his academy class, he never let that slow him down; in fact, he took it as an added challenge to shine past the youngsters.