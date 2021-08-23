Cancel
Obituaries

Terry L. Heath

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, Terry L. Heath, loving husband, and father, passed away at age 74. Terry was born on March 14, 1947, in Milan, Indiana, to Charles and Lucille (Eckstein) Heath. He served proudly in the U.S. Army as a truck driver and a forward observer on OH-6 helicopters during his two tours in Vietnam between 1967-1969. For his extraordinary service he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal (w/14 Oak Leaf Clusters), Purple Heart (w/1 Oak Leaf Cluster) and the Aircraft Crewman Badge. Following his military service, he received his Bachelor’s from Eastern Kentucky University and his Master’s from Xavier University. On Dec. 19, 1970, he married Martha Jane Coleman. They raised two sons, Matt and Mark, as well as being the parents to multiple other students of theirs over the years.

