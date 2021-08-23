Anna Josephine (Raikes) Keenan
Anna Josephine (Raikes) Keenan, better known as “Jo.” passed away on Aug. 19, 2021. She was a resident of Harrison for many years. Jo was born on Sept. 26, 1931, in Philippi, West Virginia, she was one of six children born to Thomas and Maude (nee Moore) Raikes. She married Edwin Keenan and they were blessed with three children: John, Tom and Linda. Jo had a green thumb and was nominated many times by the garden club for her beautiful garden. She enjoyed being in her garden and the beautiful birds that came to enjoy her garden. Jo was also a member of the Harrison Church of the Nazarene, loved serving God, and loved her church family. She was also a huge West Virginia sports fan especially basketball.www.registerpublications.com
