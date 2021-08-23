Cancel
New Jersey Man & Woman Killed In Accident Near Mulberry Grove

Cover picture for the articleA man and woman from New Jersey were killed in a two-vehicle accident on I-70 near Mulberry Grove Friday. Illinois State Police District 12 Troopers were dispatched to a report of an accident at 9:19 AM Friday on I-70 at Eastbound Mile Marker 55 near Mulberry Grove. A freightliner truck was traveling Westbound when it left the roadway, traveled through the median, and struck the trailer of a Chevrolet pickup truck and a Honda minivan, causing both of them to skid into the southbound ditch.

