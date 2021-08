This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This Thursday, the United States Space Agency (NASA) voluntarily decided to suspend the contract it signed with Elon Musk's company SpaceX to collaborate on the Artemis Moon mission, the project that seeks to bring humans to the Moon again. This as a result of the lawsuit filed by the aerospace company Blue Origin , owned by Jeff Bezos , alleging irregularities in the selection process.