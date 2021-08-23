Media reacts to Ohio State naming C.J. Stroud starting quarterback

Colts DT DeForest Buckner injured his foot during practice earlier this month but he still hopes to play in the team’s preseason game against the Vikings on Saturday. “I’m excited to get out there again,” Buckner said, via Dave Griffiths of Fox 59. “I mean last week I was antsy on the sideline. I knew I wasn’t playing, but I still had that same game-day jitters like I was going to play. For me, I love practice. I like to work. I’m all about time on the grass, getting the reps. The more reps I get, the more comfortable I get. It’s just how I’ve been since I got in the league. If I have to sit out to be precautionary, then I’ll do it. It’s a long season, so I just have to be careful. My body is my main thing, obviously. I mean your best ability is availability, so I just have to make sure I stay healthy and like I said, it’s 17 regular-season games. We just have to take every caution into it.”