Media reacts to Ohio State naming C.J. Stroud starting quarterback
Dave Biddle of 247Sports' Ohio State affiliate Bucknuts detailed what Stroud will bring to the Buckeyes during an appearance on CBS Sports HQ last week. “They say he just has been moving the football well, he makes good decisions, he’s accurate, has a strong arm — doesn’t have a cannon," Biddle said. "He’s also mobile. He’s not as mobile as Justin Fields, but he can do enough. So he can do a little bit of everything, and kind of a late bloomer. Only started two years in high school and keeps getting better and better and better. Started off as a three-star recruit, worked his way up to a five-star recruit. They really like C.J. Stroud. They like Kyle McCord behind him. … I expect him to have a big year.”247sports.com
