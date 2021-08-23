Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A miracle team? How the San Francisco Giants just keep winning

By David Schoenfield
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis magical, best-record-in-the-majors season for the San Francisco Giants starts with catcher Buster Posey. It has to, right? Tim Lincecum was the first star of those Giants teams that won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014, Matt Cain was the longtime stalwart in the rotation, and Madison Bumgarner became a legend in the 2014 postseason, but Posey was always the heart and soul. Rookie of the Year in 2010, MVP in 2012, sixth in MVP voting in 2014, Posey was the team's best hitter and the anchor for the pitching staff.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Lincecum
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Matt Cain
Person
Gabe Kapler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Mvp#The Seattle Mariners#The Los Angeles Dodgers#San Diego Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBAlliance Review

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Rockies (51-63) and San Francisco Giants (73-41) open a four-game series Thursday at Oracle Park. First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Rockies vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Giants lead 6-3 The Rockies lost 5-1 at...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

San Francisco Giants gamble on Brandon Crawford

The San Francisco Giants were in an interesting situation with the upcoming offseason. Only three players had a guaranteed contract for the 2022 campaign, leaving the Giants to either be a major player in free agency, or to hope that their farm system would have enough talent to bridge the gaps. While it would not be a surprise to see an extension or two before free agency, the Giants will have a lot of work to do.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

New York Mets, San Francisco Giants announce Monday night lineups

The New York Mets are out west to open a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. First pitch is 9:45 p.m. at Oracle Park. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY. Sports Betting:New York at San Francisco odds, picks and prediction. Mets on...
MLBWicked Local

San Francisco Giants give Carver’s Kemlage a shot at professional baseball

CARVER - Since graduating from Carver High in 2017, Joey Kemlage has taken the mound in Springfield, Mass. and Wilmington, N.C. Now, with his newest opportunity out west, he’s ready to make his biggest leap yet. The left-handed strikeout artist inked a professional baseball contract with the San Francisco Giants...
MLBchatsports.com

Kris Bryant homers twice in the San Francisco Giants’ 7-5 win over the New York Mets, who hope to get injured Javier Báez back soon

SAN FRANCISCO — Kris Bryant hit two home runs, Kevin Gausman set a career high for wins and the San Francisco Giants beat the New York Mets 7-5 on Monday night. Brandon Crawford had four hits to continue his surge at the plate over the past month. The All-Star shortstop, who signed a two-year, $32 million contract last week, is hitting .427 over his last 28 games.
MLBbetql.co

Top MLB Player Prop for San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland A's

The San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s will meet up in the finale of this latest Battle of the Bay series on Sunday, with the A’s sending Frankie Montas to the mound. Montas is 9-9 this season with a 4.04 ERA and I’m taking him to go Over 6.5 strikeouts at +120 against the Giants today (odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook).
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Buster Posey: Exits with knee discomfort

Posey was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mets with knee discomfort, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Posey was checked out by an athletic trainer during the fourth inning and initially remained in the contest, but he was replaced in the field for the following frame. The Giants were already leading the contest 7-0, so there's a chance the removal was precautionary. Curt Casali took over behind the plate and will have an increased role should Posey be forced to miss any time.
MLBSFGate

Giants' Posey out, Crawford in lineup day after injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Buster Posey was out of the lineup for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday a night after leaving a game with left knee discomfort, while Brandon Crawford was set to play shortstop after experiencing lower back tightness. Manager Gabe Kapler said both players were encouraged by...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Inside the Clubhouse: How the Giants turned LaMonte Wade into a cornerstone

This week, Inside the Clubhouse looks at how the Giants got the most of LaMonte Wade Jr., Teoscar Hernandez’s breakout, MLB Trade Deadline winners and more. When the San Francisco Giants acquired LaMonte Wade Jr. in February, they envisioned adding another hitter who could work counts and draw walks. They also hoped to break into some of his raw power, something he had not shown much of in two years with the Minnesota Twins.
MLBnumberfire.com

Buster Posey (knee) sidelined Wednesday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (knee) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Posey made an early exit on Tuesday with a knee issue and it will keep him out of the lineup for at least a game. Curt Casali is catching for Johnny Cueto and hitting seventh Wednesday night.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Giants' winning formula should become a blueprint for the rest of MLB

The best team in baseball keeps winning. No June Swoon. No post-All-Star break collapse. And now, no August dog days: as of Thursday morning, the San Francisco Giants are 17-5 in this penultimate month of the regular season. Do not buy a used car from anyone who says they knew...
MLBESPN

Solano tests positive, Posey out of Giants' lineup again

NEW YORK --  San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday and will be sidelined for at least 10 days. Following a 3-2 victory over the Mets, manager Gabe Kapler revealed that Solano felt cold-like symptoms earlier in the day. He was placed on the COVID-19 injured list just before the game and sent back to the team hotel in New York, where he must quarantine.
MLBESPN

Bryant, Ruf lead Giants past Mets 3-2 for 3-game sweep

NEW YORK -- — With the best record in the majors, the surprising San Francisco Giants have been meeting challenges all season. Their trip to New York was no different. Kris Bryant launched an early two-run homer, pinch-hitter Darin Ruf broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single and San Francisco beat the plummeting Mets 3-2 on Thursday night for a three-game sweep.

Comments / 0

Community Policy