A miracle team? How the San Francisco Giants just keep winning
This magical, best-record-in-the-majors season for the San Francisco Giants starts with catcher Buster Posey. It has to, right? Tim Lincecum was the first star of those Giants teams that won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014, Matt Cain was the longtime stalwart in the rotation, and Madison Bumgarner became a legend in the 2014 postseason, but Posey was always the heart and soul. Rookie of the Year in 2010, MVP in 2012, sixth in MVP voting in 2014, Posey was the team's best hitter and the anchor for the pitching staff.www.espn.com
