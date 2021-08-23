Lehigh Valley weather: Monroe County takes flooding hit as Henri spins away. River crests forecast updated.

UPDATE 2: The crest of the Delaware River in Easton is now forecast for later Monday at 20 feet, two feet below flood stage, the National Weather Service said. It was at 15.76 feet at 10:30 a.m. The Delaware is expected to crest Monday evening at 18.9 feet in Riegelsville (15.9 feet at 9:30 a.m.) and 14.2 feet Monday night in Belvidere (11.51 feet at 10:30 a.m.), the weather service said. Flood stage is 22 feet in Riegelsville and Belvidere. The Lehigh River is now forecast to crest in the next few hours at 12.5 feet in Bethlehem, more than 3 feet below the 16-foot flood stage, the weather service said. The Lehigh has crested in Walnutport and soon should return to below the 8-foot flood stage.