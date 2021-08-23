Letter: Utilizing his right to avoid the ‘right’ side

I like driving on the left side of the road. The idea that some unelected bureaucrat can mandate that I drive on the right side makes my blood boil. In places like England, Canada and Iowa the bureaucrats order people to drive on the left side of the road. There is nothing “scientific” or special about right side driving. So I drive on the left side from time to time. I’m a good driver and haven’t had an accident for a few years. Also, my car has five airbags to save me, so I don’t need to be “protected” by this socialist unconstitutional mandate. Most people get out of my way when I’m driving lefty, but if they don’t, it’s not my problem. They should take care of themselves. That’s the American way and I’d die to defend my right to drive wherever I please. So, if you see me driving at you on the highway don’t blow your horn and give me the finger. Just get the Hell out of my way.