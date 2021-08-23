Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkhart County, IN

Annie Drews' journey from Elkhart County to Tokyo Olympics and volleyball gold

South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroundbreaker Annie Drews has made her mark as a hitter, but she’s more like a setter when it comes to how she can distribute ties to her gold medal all over Indiana. The first-ever Olympic volleyball player from the state — and the leader in kills for the first-ever U.S. women’s volleyball indoor team to capture gold — Drews was born on Christmas Day in Muncie, raised in Elkhart and played collegiately in West Lafayette for Purdue.

www.southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
County
Elkhart County, IN
City
Brazil, IN
City
Granger, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Muncie, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Elkhart County, IN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karch Kiraly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Volleyball#Purdue#Elkhart Central#Penn#Usa Volleyball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Argentina
Country
China
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Country
Japan
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy