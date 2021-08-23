Annie Drews' journey from Elkhart County to Tokyo Olympics and volleyball gold

Groundbreaker Annie Drews has made her mark as a hitter, but she’s more like a setter when it comes to how she can distribute ties to her gold medal all over Indiana. The first-ever Olympic volleyball player from the state — and the leader in kills for the first-ever U.S. women’s volleyball indoor team to capture gold — Drews was born on Christmas Day in Muncie, raised in Elkhart and played collegiately in West Lafayette for Purdue.