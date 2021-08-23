Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Today in History: Aug. 23

By Tammy Talley
Anderson Herald Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Nobody ever drowned in his own sweat." —Ann Landers. Today is MONDAY, AUG. 23, the 235th day of 2021. There are 130 days left in the year. On Aug. 23, 2008, Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama introduced his choice of running mate, Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, before a crowd outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill.

www.heraldbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Mohr
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Vera Miles
Person
Shelly Fairchild
Person
Linda Thompson
Person
Rick Springfield
Person
Rudolph Valentino
Person
Shelley Long
Person
Barbara Eden
Person
Jeremy Lin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Birthdays#Democratic#The Roman Catholic Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Victorville, CAAnderson Herald Bulletin

Don McAllister: Aug. 21

Every day starts a new story. On Aug. 17, 2019, we traveled from Victorville, California, to Glendale, Arizona, where we would be interviewing the veterans of the Glencroft retirement community. As we neared Phoenix we were greeted with a “forest” of Saguaro cacti – the kind one can see in...
SocietyHouston Chronicle

A vow to honor history of lost Black cemetery

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - The broken remnants of headstones representing 55 lives - some famous, some forgotten - lay on rough wooden pallets Monday as the leaders of Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia spoke of atonement. "This is really about righting a wrong," said Virginia Gov. Ralph...
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
New York City, NYHello Magazine

George Stephanopoulos' fun NY wedding to Ali Wentworth - photos

Good Morning America anchor and former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos married Ali Wentworth in 2001, and their incredible New York wedding was a world of fun. Holy Trinity Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church in New York City was their chosen venue for the special nuptials and it was a...
ScienceWashington Post

The human history found inside a seashell

In “The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans,” Cynthia Barnett presents us with a glittering Wunderkammer for our age, a staggeringly varied history — scientific, cultural, philosophical and economic — of one of the most beloved and enduring natural objects on Earth: the seashell. To the 16th-century European collector, a Wunderkammer housed a collection of natural and precious objects ranging from the geological, archaeological, ethnological and religious to new works of art. Shells, at one time or another, seem to have represented all of these things, and Barnett’s book buzzes with histories spanning a barely comprehensible 800 million years.
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

America is dead

Before you ask: Yes, I’ve read a history book or two. I’m well aware that the United State of America has been through hard times — harder times than we’re going through now, even. Like most straight white guys my age, yes, I “had a thing” for the Civil War, and yes, I used to root for the underdog before I eventually wised up and realized it’s a good thing, actually, that agrarian slave states were and remain underdogs to (comparatively) free, industrialized people. Oh, and yes, I also watched Ken Burns’ The Vietnam War and read Rick Perlstein’s Nixonland, so, even though my parents were still in elementary school during 1968, I’m well aware things got a little heated back then (not just in the United States, either — The Lost World of Communism’s episode on Czechoslovakia includes several touching stories about the Prague Spring and its fallout).
LifestyleVoice of America

Tours at Former US Plantations Focus on Telling Truth About Enslavement

Many tours on former plantations in the American South have focused on wealthy white landowning families and glossed over the people who were enslaved. This romanticized version centers on the lavish lifestyles and mansions of the slave owners while disregarding the enslaved people who built the homes and toiled in the fields.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US, dies aged 38

Igor Vovkovinskiy, the tallest man in the US, has died in Minnesota. He was 38. His family said the Ukrainian-born Vovkovinskiy died of heart disease on Friday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. His mother, Svetlana Vovkovinska, an ICU nurse at Mayo, posted about his death on Facebook. Vovkovinskiy...
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

Here Are 10 Of The Best Kept Secrets In Virginia

Virginia is a state full of secrets. What we have in Virginia is a treasure trove of historical and natural sites that are just waiting to be explored by residents and visitors alike. From living history museums to breathtaking natural wonders, there’s always something new to discover. If you missed our previous posts on hidden […] The post Here Are 10 Of The Best Kept Secrets In Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
ObituariesAntelope Valley Press

Jon Lindbergh, aviator’s son who took to the sea, dies

Jon Lindbergh, an acclaimed deep-sea diver and underwater demolition expert whose life as the son of Col. Charles A. Lindbergh was shaped by the height of fame and the depths of tragedy that his family experienced, died on July 29 at his home in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He was 88.
San Francisco, CAkalw.org

Almanac - Monday 8/23/21

130 days remain until the end of the year. In ancient astrology, it is a cusp day between Virgo and Leo. and sunset will be at 7:50:33 pm. We will have 13 hours and 17 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 1:11:38 pm. The first low tide...
PoliticsGriffin Daily News

A forgotten piece of American history

It was the largest labor uprising in the United States and it was the largest armed insurrection since the Civil War. But the Battle of Blair Mountain largely remains a forgotten chapter in American history. Fought in the mountains of southern West Virginia in late August to early September of...
PoliticsGazette

GUEST COLUMN: America’s ‘Forgotten War’ is remembered by some

Five dates have come and gone this summer with scarcely a mention or recognition of their importance. June 25 and July 27 marked the beginning and end of the Korean War (a.k.a. the “Forgotten War”). It began June 25, 1950 and ended in an armistice on July 27, 1953. Aug. 6 and Aug. 9 in 1945 marked the dropping of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and on Nagasaki, officially ending WWII, which was Aug. 15, 1945 — 76 years ago today.
ReligionPosted by
Action News Jax

Historic American church set to integrate its slavery ties

The great contradiction of Boston's Old North Church is that a site pivotal to the freedom of the nation is the same place where slave owners and traders once worshiped. Now, with a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities announced Tuesday, the foundation responsible for the preservation of the church campus and the visitor experience plans to overhaul its educational programming to better reconcile and integrate those ties to slavery.
Laurens County, SCmyclintonnews.com

Revolutionary War Museum

Museum captures birth of a democracy. If you are interested in the American Revolution - as countless others from throughout the world will be in the run-up to and during 2026 - there’s a place for you in downtown Laurens. The South Carolina Museum & Library Revolutionary War, at 205...
Muldoon, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Muldoon Museum to Open

The Muldoon Museum will be open the first Saturday in September from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There is no admission charge to the museum which holds lots of Muldoon area history. Everything from railroad memorabilia to home items to war memorabilia, each a reflection of life in years past. The war memorabilia exhibit is being expanded with more unique items being added. The museum is open and run by…

Comments / 0

Community Policy