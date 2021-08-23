Cancel
Panda Express, Optima seek to build at the Crossings in Macedonia

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACEDONIA – A restaurant and a medical office building could be built at the Crossings at Golden Link if the planning commission approves final site plans in the near future. Panda Express on Golden Link Boulevard could be one of the next eateries to come to the city, while Optima...

NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
