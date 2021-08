A new film shot in Harlan, Kentucky, is showing in Louisville twice this week. Braden King’s “The Evening Hour” is a film adaptation of Carter Sickels’ novel. The story follows a young man, Cole Freeman (played by Philip Ettinger), who is trying to make ends meet in a mining town that’s declining. It is a story that many Kentuckians are all too familiar with, including the need to take actions that are not necessarily the most legal or, perhaps, the most moral. The crux of the film hangs upon a relationship Freeman has with an old friend who returns to the town and threatens his way of life.