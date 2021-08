Keith Brown is one of the best freshmen in the Pac-12 and on any other team than Oregon football, he’d probably be a lock to be in the two-deep heading into the 2021 season. For Oregon, however, he’s fighting for position with senior Nate Heaukulani behind Noah Sewell on the inside. He enrolled early, but it’s tough to crack the starting lineup on one of the most loaded defenses in the Pac-12, and he has his work cut out for him this season,