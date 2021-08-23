Sports on TV

Cancel
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, August 23

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Louisiana vs. Ohio, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Washington, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Arizona at Pittsburgh

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Oakland OR Kansas City at Houston (Games Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham United

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds

Tuesday, August 24

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: All-Star Skills Challenge 2021, Los Angeles

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Seattle at Minnesota

Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

