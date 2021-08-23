Sports on TV
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, August 23
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Louisiana vs. Ohio, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Washington, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Arizona at Pittsburgh
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Oakland OR Kansas City at Houston (Games Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham United
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds
Tuesday, August 24
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
BALLY — Cincinnati at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: All-Star Skills Challenge 2021, Los Angeles
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Seattle at Minnesota
