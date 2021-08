A lot of attention was given to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, but Samsung isn’t the only one doing foldable phones, of course. In addition to Huawei and Xiaomi, Motorola once launched its first and so far only foldable phone (unless you consider the 5G refresh) that tried to revive the iconic Razr brand of old. Unfortunately, that foldable clamshell seemed to have been forgotten even by Motorola, though the company is finally making up for lost time by rolling out Android 11 for the non-5G Motorola Razr.