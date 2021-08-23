Shiver Hamilton and Hudson Injury Sue Koninklijke Philips over Breathing Devices Recall
Health care technology company Koninklijke Philips was hit with a class action Friday in Georgia Middle District Court in connection with its recall of several CPAP and BiPAP breathing devices. The suit, backed by Shiver Hamilton LLC and Hudson Injury Firm, is part of a string of cases linking the devices to negative health effects. The case is 7:21-cv-00111, Rogers et al v. Koninklijke Philips N V et al.www.law.com
