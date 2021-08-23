Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Shiver Hamilton and Hudson Injury Sue Koninklijke Philips over Breathing Devices Recall

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth care technology company Koninklijke Philips was hit with a class action Friday in Georgia Middle District Court in connection with its recall of several CPAP and BiPAP breathing devices. The suit, backed by Shiver Hamilton LLC and Hudson Injury Firm, is part of a string of cases linking the devices to negative health effects. The case is 7:21-cv-00111, Rogers et al v. Koninklijke Philips N V et al.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle District Court#Cpap#Shiver Hamilton Llc#Hudson Injury Firm#Koninklijke Philips N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
TechnologyPosted by
B102.7

Peloton Recalls Treadmills over Injuries, Faulty Touchscreens

One of the leading makers of exercise equipment is asking customers to return one of their products. According to Consumer Reports, Peloton is advising customers to stop using their Tread+ and Tread treadmills after a number of product-related injuries have been reported. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have...
Electronicshealthday.com

Recall of Philips Breathing Machines Affects Millions of Americans

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A recall of more than a dozen types of Philips breathing machines because of potential cancer risks has millions of Americans struggling to find replacements to deal with sleep disorders, breathing problems, and respiratory emergencies. The recall involves certain Respironics bilevel positive air...
ElectronicsPosted by
Benzinga

Suffers' Lose Sleep After Philips' Recall Of Sleep Apnea Machine: WSJ

Millions of Koninklijke Philips NV's (NYSE: PHG) CPAP machines and ventilators are under a recall posing severe health problems, as many people are having difficulties getting replacements. FDA handed down its Class I label, the most severe recall classification, for the recall. There is noise-canceling foam inside the machines that...
Delaware County, PApennrecord.com

Chimney stack worker sues over injuries at Exelon Power Plant

MEDIA — A worker who was repairing and updating a chimney stack at the Excelon Power Plant in Eddystone, became stuck in an elevator and suffered injuries is claiming negligence. Rafael Rosa and Irene Merchan filed a complaint July 29 in the Court of Common Pleas for Delaware County against...
LawLaw.com

Personal Injury Lawsuit against Dollar Tree Withdrawn

Dollar Tree removed a personal injury lawsuit to Georgia Middle District Court on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by attorneys Dillon Payne Hanson and Jody Donald Peterman on behalf of Edna Singletary. Dollar Tree is represented by Goodman McGuffey LLP. The case is 7:21-cv-00115, Singletary v. Dollar Tree Stores Inc.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Medical & Biotechscitechdaily.com

“Inescapable” COVID-19 Antibody Discovery – Neutralizes All Known SARS-CoV-2 Strains

An antibody therapy that appears to neutralize all known SARS-CoV-2 strains, and other coronaviruses, was developed with a little help from structural biologist Jay Nix. Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin – we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

US health officials warn of dangerous ‘twindemic’ as COVID-19 surges

Health experts are warning of a “twindemic” that could hit the United States this year as COVID-19 cases surge ahead of the forthcoming flu season. Experts are concerned that the forthcoming winter will resemble a typical flu season due to students heading back to school and loosened mask mandates across the country, according to USA Today. It doesn’t help, either, those social distancing rules have been dropped, too.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Herd Immunity And Covid: New Data About Vaccination Is Out

The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines all over the world, especially since the appearance of the Delta variant. As you probably know by now, the Delta variant is the most dangerous and terrifying of them all, and experts are calling it “corona on steroids.”. The Delta Covid variant is...
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Kill? Here’s What VAERS Reports Say

As health experts all over the world continue to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the vaccination has been linked to several severe side effects. Since the first vaccine jab was approved last December, many cases of myocarditis, blood-clotting disorders, anaphylaxis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and even Bell’s palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
Van Alstyne, TXvanalstyneleader.com

Dollar General closes after employees contract COVID

Last week, a local store temporarily closed its doors due to COVID. On Aug. 19, Dollar General’s corporate public relations department confirmed that the store at 901 Texana Street had temporary closed because multiple employees had tested positive for the virus. The company policy prohibits employees who have the virus...
Public Healthabc23.com

Health Corncern With Covid Vaccines

To get the vaccine or not to – that’s the question many families have been discussing since three pharmaceutical giants unveiled their COVID vaccinations months ago. However, it isn’t a conceivable choice for some with preexisting health issues that could cause serious harm. Mary Ferrenberg and Edith Weible both want...
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

Former Broncos Coach Loses 70 Pounds After Making Vaccination Mistake

Former Broncos Coach Lost 70 Pounds, Made ‘Mistake’ Not Getting Vaccinated. A former Denver Broncos fitness and nutrition coach has advised people to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, disclosing that he dropped 70 pounds after acquiring the virus and spending six weeks in the hospital. Bill Phillips, a nutrition and supplementation...
Public Healtharizonadailyindependent.com

FDA Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine? Doctors Say Not Exactly

On Aug 23, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided to issue an “approval decision” regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech product, to be marketed as Comirnaty, for individuals 16 years of age and older. The Pfizer product will continue to be available under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy