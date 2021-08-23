As Gov. Greg Abbott beefs up border enforcement, some locals want very different kinds of help

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. MCALLEN 一 On a late July afternoon, a director and an officer with the Texas Department of Public Safety met with Sister Norma Pimentel and Rev. Mario Alberto Avilés of the Brownsville Diocese to tell them that Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order meant that Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley could no longer transport migrants.