How Goal.com owner FootballCo’s latest acquisition could catch the eye of advertisers

By John McCarthy
The Drum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootballCo, the football publishing business and owner of Goal.com, has acquired 25-year-old Italian site CalcioMercato.com to strengthen its foothold in the home of the Euro 2020 champions. Juan Delgado, chief executive of the football business that was spun out from Dazn in 2020, explains how the deal was a “no brainer” and will be indicative of more to come.

