Xiaomi says it is India’s largest online smartphone brand in the ₹20K-₹45K price segment

By Sudarshan
gizmochina.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few days back, Xiaomi announced that it has been India’s largest smartphone brand for the last 4 years. Today, the company says that it is the country’s largest online smartphone brand in the ₹20K-₹45K price segment. According to a tweet by Xiaomi India, the company is India’s no. 1...

