Xiaomi says it is India’s largest online smartphone brand in the ₹20K-₹45K price segment

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been roped in as the brand ambassador for Samsung’s premium Galaxy Z Series foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Sumit Walia, senior director, Samsung India, says about getting Bhatt on board, “Alia’s qualities and immense popularity among young Gen Z and millennial consumers make her the perfect partner to drive the adoption of Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones.” He continued, “Our research shows that more and more young consumers are now looking for a new form factor for their smartphone, which is also an essential lifestyle statement. Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones will add that new dynamism to their life. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are an amalgamation of cutting edge technology, style, and premium looks, that promise a never-before smartphone experience targeted at young users.”
Comments / 0