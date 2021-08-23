Xiaomi says it is India’s largest online smartphone brand in the ₹20K-₹45K price segment

For a time, some people got confused with Xiaomi and Mi branding. Now, most people know that when you see Mi products, they are from Xiaomi. The brand is now the top Chinese OEM and may soon be number in the world if the trend continues. In June 2021, it was named the Top Global Smartphone Brand by Counterpoint, beating Samsung and Apple. In the next few months, it may change since Samsung has just released the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. But then again the new phones are expensive.