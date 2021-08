Some pictures of Fitbit Charge 5 were leaked today. It looks like the upcoming device will borrow a lot from Luxe in the looks department. Here’s all the news. The pics come from Evan Leaks via Twitter. As with all leaks and rumors, take all this with a pinch of salt. Having said that, it does look like the real thing and jives with our design expectations of Fitbit Charge 5. Plus, the images resemble very much the single pic of the upcoming device that was released by 9to5Google last month.